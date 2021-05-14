Firefighters called to a pole barn fire in Posey Co.

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Firefighters responded to an early morning fire in Posey County.

This is near the 11,000 block of Middle Mt. Vernon road just after two this morning.

When crews arrived, they found this metal pole barn engulfed in flames.

A neighbor reportedly called it in.

Firefighters from Perry and Marrs Township were called in to help.

And after about an hour, they had it under control.

No word yet on what might have caused the fire.

(This story was originally published May 14, 2021)