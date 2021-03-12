Firefighters remind others to change smoke alarm batteries along with clocks

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – This past year has gone by so fast despite lockdowns and quarantines. And as time keeps ticking, this weekend turn your clock forward to Daylight Saving Time. Local firefighters are encouraging people to take the time to change out those batteries on their clocks, but they’re also encouraging everyone to spring forward in a safe way by changing batteries on smoke alarms.

“Your smoke detector is not working and you have a structure fire at your residence or something like that, you’ll be unprepared and catastrophes can happen,” said Josh Dixon with the Henderson Fire Department.

Firefighters also said there are smoke alarms for those who can’t see or hear well.

(This story was originally published on March 12, 2021)