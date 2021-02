EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Central High School, officials confirm. The fire was quickly put out and was started in the stage area in the auditorium from a soundboard, officials said.

No injuries were reported and the school was evacuated. School officials said Central High School students will have an e-Learning day Wednesday. There was minimal damage.

Central High School will utilize an E-Learning day tomorrow (Wed, Feb 24) due to a small fire in the auditorium tonight. Thankfully the fire was quickly extinguished. No one at Central will be permitted in the building tomorrow. E-Learning will follow regular school day schedule. — EVSC (@EVSC1) February 24, 2021

(This story was originally published on February 23, 2021)