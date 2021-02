NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the 700 block of Forest Park Drive off Sharon Road in Newburgh, Indiana. Crews were on scene as of 10 p.m. Friday. No injuries were reported.

A woman tells us the house belonged to her daughter and that the fire started in the kitchen.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated.

(This story was originally published on January 1, 2021)