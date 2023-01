EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on West Oregon Street late Tuesday evening. Eyewitness News was told firefighters had the majority of the flames extinguished in under thirty minutes.

There is no word of on whether there was anyone in the home at the time, and there have been no reports of any injuries.

Eyewitness News will update this story as more information becomes available.