EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Firefighters in Vanderburgh County responded to a business overnight.

German Township Fire Department was one of the departments from around Vanderburgh County that responded to Nunn Better Milling Company on New Harmony Road just before midnight Thursday.

Courtesy: German Township Fire Department

A ladder truck was used to get access to one of the top floors of the building.

We’re working to gather more details.

(This story was originally published on March 26, 2021)