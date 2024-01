HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- January 10 is the first day that Hoosier candidates can file to run for office in 2024.

We already know of big changes on the way for the State’s 6th and 8th Congressional Districts as Representatives Larry Bucshon and Greg Pence are not seeking re-election.

So far two people have come forward saying that they are thinking about running for the 8th Congressional District seat. They are Democrats Dave Crooks and Kellie more.