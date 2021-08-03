First day of school pushed back for McLean County students

McLean CO, Ky (WEHT)– August 25 will be the first day of school for McLean County Public Schools. Students were supposed to go back to school next Wednesday, but Superintendent Tommy Burrough says due to unforeseen construction issues at Calhoun Elementary School, that won’t be possible.

Over the summer, construction crews have been replacing the HVAC air system in Calhoun Elementary School. Burrough says due to the humidity these past couple of weeks, the glue under the tile in the some hallways and rooms have leaked through the cracks.

To adjust the school calendar. The first day of school for students will be Wednesday, August 25. The new school schedule will not change Fall Break (October 4-8) and Spring Break (April 4-8).

