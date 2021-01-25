First exhibits open at Jasper Cultural Center

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Thyen-Clark Cultural Center in Jasper opened the first exhibits of the new year. And among them, work from Indiana native John Mellencamp. Mellancamp is known primarily for his music, but he’s also seriously pursued painting for more than 35 years.

Jasper Community Arts has been hosting exhibits since the 1980s but was looking to expand offerings to the community. The cultural center officially opened earlier this month. But due to COVID-19, most of the exhibits were online. Now officials say they are looking forward to welcoming guests inside.

“Jasper is a creative town, a creative city, and one of the comments we have heard so far is when people walk in the facility they don’t feel like they are southwestern Indiana, they feel like they are in another place in the country and world so I think that people will be surprised when they come to jasper and see all the developments and I encourage them to come check out these exhibits and see what a creative place Jasper can be,” said director Kyle Rupert.

A John Mellencamp film series event will take place through the end of February with the art exhibit running through March 28.

(This story was originally published on January 25, 2021)