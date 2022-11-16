TRI-STATE. (WEHT) – After three explosions in the last four months over the tri-state, the Henderson Fire Department says they have been receiving more calls from residents who want to make sure their house is safe from natural gas.

“Things happen in the area. we know there is going to be an uptick in awareness which is perfectly fine with us,” Henderson County Fire Department Captain Chris Watson said. “We want people to call 9-1-1 to make sure they have a safe home and a safe area but when these events happen like the ones in our area we definitely see an increase in calls,” he added.

With the Princeton Fire Department saying natural gas said to be the cause of the Princeton explosion earlier this week, first responders don’t want anyone have to experience loss of life or what Tesia Crumbuagh is going through having her Princeton Home explode.

“Upstairs there is no stuff, there can’t be,” Crumbuagh stated. “I don’t see how there could be. Maybe in my room there’s something but they told me they couldn’t even make it up the stairs.”

Captain Watson says natural gas creates an egg smell or odor and if you think you smell it, leave the home immediately and call 911.

“Natural gas, it’s lighter than air so you can have a leak and it can accumulate in the highest portions of your house, so it can get up in your attic spaces get up to your second story if you have a second story,” Captain Watson explained. “If you have a leak in the basement it’s going to come naturally through the crevices or openings in the first floor.”

Natural gas can be affected by many different things over time including turning on heaters

and using unconventional ways to heat the home.

Captain Watson with the Henderson Fire Department says they may see be 20-30 natural gas calls within the winter months.

