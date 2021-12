COURTESY: BARTON TOWNSHIP FIRE TERRITROY – SOMERVILLE STATION

OAKLAND CITY, IN (WEHT) – A massive fire broke out at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles around 10:30 PM Tuesday and remain on scene at this time.

According to the Barton Township Fire Department Facebook page, at least eight different agencies responded to the fire.

Crews worked overnight to contain the fire. A cause of the fire has not been released at this time.