HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Indiana Department of Health is reporting 6 deaths from the flu over the past week.

This brings the season-long total for the state to 22, with nearly all of those Hoosiers ages 65 and up, and 2 infant deaths under the age of two.

Health officials say that flu activity remains high across the state, and encourage everyone to get their flu shots and to stay home if they are feeling sick.