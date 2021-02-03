Fool Moon Grill and Bar offers free gratitude meals for Tri-State businesses

EVANSVILLE, Ind.(WEHT)-Fool Moon Bar and Grill is now doing a gratitude lunch service to reward businesses in the Tri-State. It started as a way to help out local educators at one school.

“We did the first one at Tekoppel Elementary and we posted that. Then we wanted to do this for other businesses and it got shared quite a bit and it took off,” said Ryan Matt, the co-owner.

Now, those working at Fool Moon Bar and Grill are picking two businesses in the Tri-State a week to deliver free meals to. They say people are nominating businesses on social media to receive these meals.

“People have been going on to our Facebook page and nominating there. And then we randomly select the businesses and we get ahold of them and arrange getting all of the logistics for that done,” Matt said.

The reason behind these gratitude lunches? Paying it forward during the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Feel like they’re appreciated. You know it doesn’t matter what line of work you’re in, everyone’s kind of been in a tough year,” said Matt.

Proving that sometimes it just takes an act of kindness to keep people going and bring a community together.

“We’ve had a tough year as well and things are finally starting to pick up just a little bit. This is what we can do and let’s see if we can do it for however long it goes on,” said Matt.

Employees say they will continue this on for as long as they have community support.

(This story was originally published on February 3, 2021)