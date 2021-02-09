‘Footloose’ is Warrick County’s Summer Musical

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Summer Musical will present “Footloose” from July 15 to 18 at Castle High School, officials announced Tuesday.



Presented by the Warrick County School Corporation and Warrick Public Education Foundation, the production is based on the 1984 movie, including music such as “Holding Out for a Hero,” “Let’s Hear it for the Boy,” and “Footloose.”

Due to COVID-19, current CDC guidelines will be followed. Health and safety guidelines may include virtual rehearsals, limited audience attendance and limited school capacity. Auditions will be held virtually using Google Classroom.

Auditions will be held virtually via a Google Classroom link (join code: fsonxkj) along with a completed registration form by midnight on April 8. Ticket information and additional on-sale information will be provided in June, approximately one month before the show.

(This story was originally published on February 9, 2021)