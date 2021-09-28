Ford, Kentucky officials celebrate planned new battery park, thousands of jobs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) Last night we told you about an economic development project that’s being called the biggest in state’s history.

Ford Motor Company and state officials, celebrating a new battery plant for electric vehicles, and the arrival of thousands of jobs to the commonwealth.

Today’s announcement was made here in Frankfort outside the state capitol building, but the battery plant will be in Glendale in Hardin County, an hour and a half from where today’s announcement was made. But it’s impact will be felt through much of the Commonwealth.

“The next revolution in manufacturing will be an American revolution, a revolution lead by Ford Motor Company, and it starts right here in the Bluegrass State,” says Bill Ford, executive chair of the Ford Motor Company.

Ford is partnering with SK Innovation on the nearly $6 billion project called the BlueOvalSK Battery Park, which officials say will bring up to 5,000 jobs to the state, and produce enough battery capacity to power hundreds of thousands of new vehicles.

“We did a complete process across the country. We looked at every possible site and it was very obvious to us that this was the right partnership in the right state,” said Ford C.E.O. Jim Farley.

The plant will be built just off of i-65 in Glendale, south of Elizabethtown. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says it was chosen because of its size at 15 hundred acres and nearby existing, and improving infrastructure.

“It’s got rail, it’s right off the interstate, and we are already working on the interchange there, it’s got the power needs or can build the power needs. This tells us why these types of investments over time are so important,” said Gov. Beshear.

The plant will make batteries for Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles, which company officials estimate will make up about 40 percent of all sales by the year 2030.

“We are completely sold out of Mach-E and the F-150. We are totally out sold. So, it’s a really good indication that we’re going to have really strong demand,” said Farley.

Ford officials say the plant is expected to open as early as 2025.

(This story was originally published on September 28, 2021)