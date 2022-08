HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A forklift rolled over an unidentified person in the 3800 block of Highway 266 on Sunday at 2:06 p.m. according to first responders. Officials say the forklift was on top of the person leaking gas.

First responders say the person did have injuries but the severity of those injuries are unknown at this time. Reports state the person was extracted and sent by ambulance to a hospital in Evansville.

This story will be updated when more information is available