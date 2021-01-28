Former Alles Brothers building site to be cleaned up

HENDERSON (WEHT) – The code enforcement board for the city of Henderson made a decision on repairing a building on First Street. Board members met this Thursday morning to talk about the future of the former Alles Brothers building site.

It collapsed back in August and had water damage. The building was demolished. The board decided that cleanup for the building must now begin in seven days. The completion of this project must finish within 35 calendar days.

If cleanup takes longer than that timeframe, the building owners could be fined $750 a day.

