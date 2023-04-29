EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – “I think what makes the case so memorable to me is just the sheer brutality of it. This is somebody who clearly was not struck by any type of guilt when they were committing this acts,” says Shaun Madding, a former deputy coroner in Vanderburgh County,

Madding served as a deputy coroner during the arrest and murder trial of pharaoh newton in the 2010 death of 79-year old Francis Wolf.

“She was known for being really good in the neighborhood. Everyone we talked to said she was a really generous person who did a lot for the community,”says Madding.

Madding says Newton had been renting a downstairs room from Wolf, and when he learned she might be stashing cash, he went for her; despite Wolf not having cash on hand or hidden somewhere.

“Apparently in the process of trying to get her to divulge the location of the money he became violent and individually ended up killing her. I think what was the most striking was the fact there was a lot more injuries than would have been needed to cause her death. A lot of the wounds she received were not life threatening. Though it would had been awful nonetheless”

According to Madding, it is unlikely Newton will be released anytime soon, despite his Motion filed for Post-Conviction Relief.

“I am sorry but I find it hard to believe that 12 years in prison is enough to change somebody like that and I don’t think it gives justice to the victim and the family of the victim,” adds Madding.

Eyewitness News reached out to the victim’s family and did not yet receive a response. If Newton’s Motion for Post-Conviction Relief fails, he still has 48 years left on a 60 year sentence. Under Indiana Law, after serving half that Newton could ask to be released, which would in 2039 if it is granted.