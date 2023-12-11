HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Former Kentucky Governor, Julian Carroll has passed away at the age of 92.

Carroll, a Democrat, served as Governor of Kentucky from 1974 until 1979. He served five terms in the Kentucky House, including a stint as House Speaker from 1968 to 1970, and was elected to Lieutenant Governor in 1971. Carroll ascended to the Governorship in December of 1974, when Wendell Ford resigned to take a seat in the United States Senate.

Following his time as Governor, Carroll made a return to politics in 2004, when he won a seat in the Kentucky Senate, where he served until 2020.

Carroll was best known for his efforts to improve public schools and modernize the state’s judicial system in the 1970s by pushing to eliminate the private bail bond system and investing in teacher salaries and providing free textbooks.

Funeral arrangements are pending.