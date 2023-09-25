HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Former Kentucky Governor, Brereton Jones will lie in State at the State Capitol Rotunda today, September 25, from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. with public visitation hosted by Jones’ family from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Jones served as the 58th Governor of the commonwealth, serving from 1991 to 1995, and served as Lieutenant Governor from 1987 to 1991. He was 84 years old, when he passed away on September 18.

Jones’ funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on September 26 at Forks of the Elkhorn Baptist Church at 840 Duckers Road, in Midway, Kentucky, followed immediately by a private burial. Instead of flowers, the family suggests donations to any of these charities: Race Track Chaplaincy of America, Old Friends or Bluegrass Care Navigators.