EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – After earning a spot in the NBA and losing his career due to his then substance abuse addiction Chris Herren has now turned his life around and now works to spread knowledge on prevention.

At an event organized by 7 Sisters, a non-profit organization that looks to bring opioid awareness to the community and eliminate the stigma of addiction, Herren spoke to what he has been through during his life.

After being named a high school McDonalds All-American, Herren would test positive for drugs before his first collegiate game at Boston College. He would later transfer to Fresno State and would be drafted into the NBA but his drug addiction continued and almost cost him everything he loved.

Now he speaks to the younger generation as well as people of all ages on what he went

through and educates them on wellness and the disease of addiction.

“Dedicated most of my life to this and majority of the audience is students and I’ve kind of found my purpose in prevention and my passion in inspiring kids to change and it’s also necessary to share a story of recovery so people understand it’s possible,” Herren explained.

7-sisters says it’s always important to hear people people who have first-hand knowledge of how difficult addiction can be.

“It’s extremely important for education to be out there and for it to be authentic and it to be real and it to come from the heart and so children can actually receive it,” said Adrianna O’Daniel, one of the seven founders for the 7 Sisters organization.

The organization was formed after seven different women lost a sibling to addiction and say no matter where you are in life, everyone knows someone who’s lives have been affected by drugs.

“Addiction is everywhere and I think to the love ones, if you just reach out, you may not want to at first, you may be embarrassed, you may feel like you don’t want to tell people but if you just reach out, there’s people all over the place that are dealing with the same circumstances,” Erin Purdue, one of the founders of the 7 Sisters organization said.

Herren has now been drug and alcohol free since 2008 and has continued to turn his life around.

“You know they told me that kind of my life was over,” Herren stated. Heroin addict, intravenous, on the street nothing left, and they were the furthest thing from being truthful,” he added.