HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On Friday, former Owensboro mayor Ron Payne announced his bid to run for city mayor in 2024.

This makes Payne the fifth person to announce their candidacy for mayor. He joins Pamela Smith-Wright, Titus Willis, Sharon Castle and incumbent mayor Tom Watson.

Payne had previously served two terms as mayor of Owensboro from 2009 to 2017.