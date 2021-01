(WEHT) – Following a controversial first two weeks of the new year, which involved the U.S. Capitol being stormed, the second impeachment of President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Mary Miller quoting Adolf Hitler, anchor Brad Byrd spoke to former U.S. Rep. John Shimkus about his thoughts on the events.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 14, 2021)