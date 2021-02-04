Former UN Ambassador says Kentuckians have worldwide presence

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A Kentucky native shared her experiences with representing the US as a United Nation’s ambassador. Kelly Craft, the former US ambassador to the UN and former ambassador to Canada, spoke during Thursday’s Greater Owensboro Chamber’s Rooster Booster breakfast.

She talked about the importance of Kentucky’s and the country’s agriculture industry around the world. Craft said the USMCA trade deal can be used for other countries.

“Kentuckians have a presence all over the world. I think it’s really important, after seeing USMCA has really opened the doors, removed barriers, and helped us to gain our own economy, that we can do this around the world,” said Craft.

Craft also talked about her experiences as an ambassador and how people around the world saw the US.

(This story was originally published on February 4, 2021)