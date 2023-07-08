FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man who shot at another man inside Glenbrook mall in Fort Wayne turned himself in to the Fort Wayne Police Department Saturday.

The initial calls to 911 were made just before 3:30 p.m. Callers had heard three to four shots and were telling dispatchers that one person may have been shot.

Police said they did locate one victim who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. That man is now stable.

Callers told police that the shooter had been seen running out of the Barnes & Noble entrance before officers arrived.

He later turned themselves in to police and is said to be cooperating.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, this was not a random incident where a shooter came into the mall randomly firing. Police believe some sort of altercation between the two parties led to the shots being fired.

They say there’s currently no danger to the public and that the mall will remain closed for the remainder of Saturday. Glenbrook will reopen for regular business hours on Sunday.

WANE 15 spoke to a witness who was in the food court at the time of the incident.

They said they heard what they thought was a gunshot, but there was confusion if it was just a loud bang. They added that a panic then ensued and people started running out of the mall.

An officer helped that witness and her husband out of the mall at the nearest exit.