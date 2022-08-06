EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department has arrested another person connected with the Franklin Street bar drug investigation, Aaron Porter, 36, of Evansville.

Police say the investigation into Aaron Porter led to an apartment in the 300 block of Southeast Second Street where he was spotted with Joseph Franks on multiple occasions. Detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force (EVCDTF) say they saw Porter leave the apartment and commit multiple traffic violations for which they performed a traffic stop.

Reports say that Porter gave a false name and was taken into custody on May 25 with a large amount of $100 bills. With further investigation through confidential informants, police say they learned that Porter and Franks were using and dealing controlled substances including Cocaine, Ketamine, Psilocybin mushrooms and LSD.

According to an affidavit, detectives used the informants to buy 40.6 grams of Psilocybin from Franks between July 4 and July 21 with recorded buy money. EVCDTF officials say they applied for a search warrant for the Second Street apartment and it was granted on August 4.

Police say the search warrant showed the following items:

Toolbox in the entryway

Zip-Loc bag containing 71 grams of dried Psilocybin mushrooms confirmed with a field test.

Plastic bag with 1.5 grams of LSD confirmed with a field test

Green bag with 0.4 grams of a orange LSD pill confirmed with a field test

Multiple clear plastic bags

Two digital scales with residue

$4,531 in U.S. currency including $100 of EVCDTF recorded buy money

Porter’s bedroom

Closet floor

Cellophane wrapper with 0.1 grams of LSD confirmed with a field test

Plastic bags with Cocaine residue

Box and bag on dresser

Plastic bag with 0.5 grams of Cocaine confirmed with a field test

Glass jar with 12.5 grams of white/yellow powder LSD confirmed with a field test

Glass vape cartridge with an unknown substance

Two plastic vials with 29 grams of yellow liquid LSD confirmed with a field test

Plastic bag with 0.4 grams of MDMA confirmed with a field test

Plastic bag with green plastic square gel tab

Dresser drawer

Digital scale with residue

Frank’s bedroom

Green glass pipe with burnt residue

Silver grinder with 22 grams of THC confirmed with a field test

All evidence was transported to the EVCDTF office by Sgt. Hassler. Porter was charged with possession of cocaine and dealing schedule 1 substances.