HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Owensboro Health is sponsoring a free Community Night for Christmas at Panther Creek on Thursday, December 14.

Christmas at Panther Creek is a lighted driving tour with over 50 displays and 500,000 lights that benefits five non-profit organizations throughout the course of the event which will continue through January 2, 2024. The organizations that benefit from Christmas in Panther Creek are Aubrey’s Song Foundation for Eating Disorders, The Dust Bowl Basketball Tournament, Moseleyville Volunteer Fire Department, Stanley Playground Association, and the Help Office of Owensboro.

Normal Admission is $5, but on December 14 Owensboro health will cover the admission for each vehicle that enters the park from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.