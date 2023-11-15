HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Hadi Shriners are well-known for their patriotism and are providing free Hadi Shrine Circus exchange tickets to immediate family members of local active military personnel on Wednesday, November 15.

Exchange tickets will be available from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Hadi Temple parking lot, located in Downtown Evansville at 6 Walnut Street. The tickets are available to tri-state military personnel from all branches of service including the National Guard, those who are on active duty, currently deployed or have returned from overseas duty within the last 6 months. Tickets are also available to military spouses and children as well as other family members currently living in the same household, and recipients must show appropriate family military I.D. to qualify for tickets.

The free tickets have a value of $22 and must be exchanged for a reserved seat ticket for any of the eight performances at either the Ford Center or Hadi Shrine Circus ticket offices. Other family members or close friends who want to attend the Circus with military families who have received the complimentary exchange tickets may purchase additional exchange tickets for $18 from any Shriner or by calling the toll-free number, 1-800-66-CLOWN. Exchange tickets do not allow admission and are meant to be exchanged for reserved seats for any performance.

The Hadi Shrine Circus returns to the Ford Center on Thanksgiving day and runs through Sunday, November 26 with a total of eight showtimes. To view the full schedule of shows, visit hadishrinecircus.com.