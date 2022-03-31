EVANSVILLE, IN. (WEHT) – As residents continue to deal with consistent high prices at the pump, many of them took part in free transportation day provided by the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System.

METS wanted to give people the opportunity to try out public transportation for free on Thursday. It was a special promotion many riders including Misty Parris says goes a long way in the community.

“I think it helps out a lot with all the homeless people, “Parris said. “They don’t get money out here and stuff and what they do it’s just spare change and I think it helps out the community a lot. A lot of people are on bikes, walking and using buses. I mean it’s ridiculous how the economy’s going. Definitely see a lot more people at bus stops than I did when I first came down here.”

Todd Robertson, executive director for the Evansville Department of Transportation and Services says they are always looking for ways to help the community.

“We always look for any opportunities we possibly can to encourage people to be what we call choice riders,” Robertson explained. “There are some people who choose to ride it to and from work and there are other people who need or depended upon METS to carry them to and from work.”

President Joe Biden has announced he will release up to a million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum service. This is being done in an effort to decrease gas prices but not everyone is sure this will help.

“I don’t think it’s going to help the gas prices at all,” Parris said. “I think it will just take time cause of all the tornadoes and everything. Then everything in Ukraine. I think it’s just making everything worse.”

If prices continue to rise, Robertson hopes more people will think about riding the bus.

“We haven’t noticed it directly but we was also hoping that this would be another time to encourage people to try it out,” Robertson said. “To see if they can benefit from the free rides and maybe not have to drive as much as they’ve been use to, accustom to driving.”