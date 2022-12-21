EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With tundra like temperatures on the way, health professionals

say you could begin to experience frostbite like symptoms in just minutes of being outside.

As the polar vortex makes it’s way towards the tri-state, health professionals say this weather could also produce health issues and with wind chills on Thursday night temperatures dropping into negative degrees, Dr. Kailyn Kahre, EMS medical director for Ascension St. Vincent says if you do not have to be outside it’s best to stay in.

“Really the most important thing is really just to stay indoors,” said Dr. Kahre. “It is going to be way too cold to be outside for any length of time. Even being outside for 10 to 15 minutes at a time in these temperatures you could have frostbite set in. hypothermia set in,” she added.

In Union County, KY, emergency management EMA director Rick White said in a Facebook post that the county has already started preparing for the weather in more ways than one.

“If you’re traveling make sure you take along some extra, pack an emergency supply kit,” White said. “Check your road conditions. Make sure they’re going to be safe to travel. Again if it rains it is going to flash freeze so there will be some icing on the road.”

As much as the average person may not think about it, Dr. Kahre says shoveling snow could cause more health problems for some.

“That is kind of a very endurance type exercise,” Dr. Kahre explains. “It is a cardiovascular exercise and if you’re not use to doing cardio vascular exercise, this can be a big strain on your body. So if you have any sort of chest pressure, chest tightness if you feel really short of breath, stop immediately.”

Dr. Kahre says if your skin becomes very red, that is your body’s way of trying to increase blood flow and means you need to head back inside soon.

Ascension St. Vincent has already began planning for the storm and the possible uptick of patients they could receive who were impacted by the storm.