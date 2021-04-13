Baha Men coming to Friday After 5 in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – After canceling most of last year’s events, Friday After 5 is returning this year to celebrate their 25th year. And they will be kicking off the series with a big concert!

The season will open May 21 with the Baha Men taking the main stage.

The Baha Men rode a massive wave of success in the early 2000s following the release of hit single, ‘Who Let the Dogs Out’. Since then, their music has been featured in major motion pictures and chanted throughout sports stadiums around the globe.

After a year of Friday After 5 being shut down due to the pandemic, the Baha Men are expected to shake things up, bringing a little of that Caribbean flair to Owensboro.

“We are so excited and honored to have the Baha Men come all the way to Owensboro to perform at Friday After 5, marking this monumental night.” states Friday After 5 Executive Director Francine Marseille. “They will bring such great energy to our riverfront for opening night. Trust me when I say, “KIDS” of all ages who are eager to see them live, might just relive a fun youthful memory or two!”

Together with the City of Owensboro, Friday After 5 will launch their 25th Anniversary Season with attendees from all around the Tri-State area. This year’s Mile of Music will explore multiple stages of free entertainment and events, along food trucks and vendors along the riverfront.

Friday After 5 will take place each Friday through September 3. For the first time in the history of the event, the Owensboro Hydrofair will have a strong presence on Friday Night, with Grand Prix trials running on the river, some driver & team meet & greets, along with the Crashers taking the stage at the Owensboro Convention Center Party Pier, as we kick off the night in August.