Friday After Five finale unites Boy Bands for ATCK concert

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — As Friday After Five closes out it’s 25th season Friday night, the final concert will include members of some of the most famous Boy Bands.

The ATCK or “All the Cool Kids” concert will feature Grammy Award winning Boy Band artists, A.J. McClean of the Backstreet Boys, Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees, Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, and their friend Chris Blue, season 12 winner of The Voice.

‘All The Cool Kids’ will “ATCK” the Ruoff Party Stage in Owensboro on September 3 to say Bye-Bye-Bye to the 25th Anniversary season.

Daybreak anchor Jake Boswell and meteorologist Joe Bird had a chance to check in with Jeff Timmons and DJ Lux Friday morning.

You can meet one-on-one with A.J. McClean, Jeff Timmons, Chris Kirkpatrick, Chris Blue, and DJ LUX. You’ll also get to grab autographs and have your picture taken with them before the show. Then you’ll get to watch the concert from a designated VIP location.

The concert, happening September 3 at the Ruoff Stage in Owensboro, is free to attend.

