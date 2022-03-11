HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – As the next snow system heading to the Tri-state has developed even more, guidance is now getting a better idea of what to expect Friday evening and night.

For snow lovers, the system now looks like it will bring less snow than what was forecasted on Thursday. Your Weather Authority is forecasting than much of the area will see around half an inch and possibly up to a inch.

However, the one inch amounts look to be more southeast of Evansville, such as in cities of Greenville, Beaver Dam, Central City and other nearby areas.

The main focus for this system is the frigid air. Overnight Friday into Saturday morning, temperatures will be dipping into the teens and it will be fairly windy. Factoring the temperatures and the winds, the wind chills will be in the single digits. Despite a lot of sunshine for Saturday, highs will only be in the upper 20s to lower 30s, with much if not all of the Tri-state staying below freezing.

The good news is by Sunday, highs return to normal for this time of year, which is in the lower 50s and there will be plenty of sunshine. By mid to late week next week, we’ll be seeing temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s!