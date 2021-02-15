Frontier League Commissioner Bill Lee stepping down

SAUGET, Ill. (WEHT) – The Frontier League announced Monday Commissioner Bill Lee will be retiring and assuming the role of Commissioner Emeritus effective March 1. Lee has served as Frontier League Commissioner since 1994 and will continue to serve as a consultant for the League and attend numerous League functions.

After graduating from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a degree in Mass Communications, Lee played in the Atlanta Braves organization and the independent Lone Star League. He then worked for the Birmingham Barons as their Assistant General Manager and Public Relations Director before moving on to become the General Manager of the Chattanooga Lookouts, officials said. The Frontier League will begin a search for a replacement immediately.

(This story was originally published on February 15, 2021)