WASHINGTON (WEHT) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ready-to-eat (RTE) frozen chicken products. The products did not receive the benefit of import reinspection. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The RTE frozen chicken products were produced on April 14 and 16, 2022. The following products are subject to this public health alert [view labels]:

12.5 oz. tray in-box packages containing “TRADER JOES BUTTER CHICKEN WITH BASMATI RICE” with best by dates of April 14, 2023, and April 16, 2023, and lot codes “208068” and “208228.”

8.5 oz. bag in-box packages containing “TRADER JOES MINI CHICKEN TIKKA SAMOSAS” with a best by date of April 14, 2023, and lot code “208072” and “207772.”

The products bear the Canadian establishment seal “913.” These items were shipped to Trader Joe’s locations in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products. There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness or reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding this public health alert can contact Aliya’s Food Unlimited President Noorudin Jiwani at (780) 964-2266 or noorudin.jiwani@chefbombay.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at (888) 674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/ for consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product.