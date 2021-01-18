Full heat running again at Ohio County Detention Center

HARTFORD, Ky. (WEHT) — The heat is running at full force again at the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford.

A viewer told Eyewitness News an inmate said the heat had been out during nights with freezing temperatures.

The jailer tells us one heating unit stopped working a week ago, but three others were still operating.

“Person that was working on it ordered a part but it came in and was wrong, so they had to reorder it. Therefore, I told them just order me a whole new unit and this morning they got it installed,” jailer Gerry Wright said.

Wright says the inmates were never without heat and the jail always offers extra blankets.

(This story was originally published on January 18, 2021)