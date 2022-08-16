EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Funeral arrangements have been made for Heather Davidson. Heather, 31, loved country music concerts, Monster Truck shows and Flea markets. She was tragically killed by her boyfriend on August 13.

According to Kentucky State Police, William Virgin, 47, called 911 and admitted to killing his girlfriend by strangling her in Webster County. He is being held in the Webster County Jail on no bond. Reports say a hearing has been set for August 23.

Heather’s visitations will be held at Sunset Funeral Home Shepard Mausoleum on August 22 starting at 10 a.m. The funeral service will take place an hour later at 11 a.m.