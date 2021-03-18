Funeral held for woman killed in house explosion

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – In Kentucky, friends and family said goodbye to the woman killed in a weekend house explosion in Henderson County. Susan Givens died in the explosion and fire near Corydon. Her funeral and burial were held Thursday.

Investigators said an explosion caused the fire but they have not determined what caused the explosion. The matter has been turned over to the state fire marshal’s office. The coroner is waiting on toxicology results before issuing an official cause of death.

(This story was originally published on March 18, 2021)