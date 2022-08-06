INDIANAPOLIS — The greater Indianapolis community and beyond celebrated and honored the life of fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz on Saturday while participating in his funeral services.

Shahnavaz was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop on July 31.

The funeral

A funeral service was held for Shahnavaz at his local church, ITOWN Church in Fishers. Family members, fellow officers and veterans he served with all attended. Below are quotes from them:

“Noah destroyed any barriers in his way. Noah is loved by so many.” Laurie Shahnavaz, mother

“His leadership skills were that of a seasoned vet.” “Thank you for being my best friend.” Noah Demers, Army friend

“You’re our brother, Noah, and no amount of time would have been enough.” Nick Tracy, Army friend

“He was a little brother to the family at the Elwood Police Department.” Chief Jason Brizendine, Elwood Police Department

“N is for noble, character strong. O is for open, helping others belong. A is for admired, respected, and true. H is for happiness, our wish for you.” Barbara Batson, grandmother

“Service before self. Be brave even when giving up would be easier. Laughter is therapeutic.” Sarah Shahnavaz, sister, talking on life lessons she learned from her big brother

Following Shahnavaz’s funeral at ITOWN Church in Fishers, a procession throughout the greater Indy area passed through Elwood, Carmel and more.

Map of funeral procession route

Shahnavaz’s procession then went to Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery in Indianapolis, where his body was then buried. As the procession arrived, attendees were greeted by bagpipe music. Watch the arrival below:

During the burial service, Shahnavaz, an Army veteran, was honored with a 21-gun salute and a playing of Taps. Watch this below:

Photos from throughout the entire procession can be seen below: