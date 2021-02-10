Game meat donation bill passes Kentucky House

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky House of Representatives passed legislation Wednesday aimed at expanding eligibility for game meat donations. House Bill 209, sponsored by Rep. Jonathan Dixon, R-Henderson, would allow the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Agency, the Kentucky State University Cooperative Extension Program, and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife to receive and donate game meat for the purpose of free meal distributions to those in need, officials said.

The bill will now move to the Senate for consideration.

(This story was originally published on February 10, 2021)