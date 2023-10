HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- According to dispatch a gas leak has been reported in the area of Kerry Ingredients in Evansville, which was the site of an early morning fire.

Roads are currently being blocked off in a 1 block perimeter between Shanklin Street and Grove Street, and the building is being evacuated.

Cedar Hall Elementary School is unaffected by the gas leak.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.