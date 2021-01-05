Gibson County Commission searching for new jail architect

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – Gibson County Commissioners are on the hunt for a new architect to expand the jail. The county faces a lawsuit due to prior jail overcrowding and have to report its progress of jail expansion to a federal judge.

County commissioners were working with an Evansville-based engineering consultant but voted today to stop working with the company. Newly-elected commissioners Ken Montgomery and Warren Fleetwood say they want to find a cheaper alternative.

“Our plan is to find an architect that fits our needs and matches up with our financial situation,” Fleetwood said.

“And I feel like we’ve been taking steps backwards, not forwards and I’m very concerned,” Key said.

Key was the only commissioner who voted to keep working with the current engineering consultant. She said if the federal judge isn’t pleased with their progress, federal officials can jump in and tell the county how the jail will be built and how much money it will cost.

(This story was originally published on January 5, 2021)

