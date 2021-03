GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)-The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to slow down or avoid U.S Highway 41 south of Fort Branch due to a crash Wednesday morning.

This happened at the 8500 block of U.S 41.

The lanes have opened back up and traffic is moving slowly at this time.

If you do have to head in that direction, you are advised to slow down due to mud and debris in the roadway.

(This story was originally published March 17, 2021)