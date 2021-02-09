Gift card expiration dates could be no more under proposed Indiana law

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Expiration dates on gift cards have caught people at one point or another. But what if there was a ban on these gift cards expiring? That’s what the Indiana House Commerce Committee discussed today.

A new bill, co-authored by local State Rep. Wendy McNamara, looks to eliminate expiration dates on gift cards unless certain conditions are met. This is to help get rid of possible scamming.

“I struggle with the idea that I go in and buy a gift certificate to a store and why does it go bad? I paid for it upfront, right? I’m not even sure why we want them to expire,” said State Rep. Jim Pressel.

This would go into effect by Jan. 1, 2023 if it passes. The bill now goes to the full House. Federal trade rules prevent gift cards from expiring for at least five years. And there can’t be ‘inactivity fees’ for at least one year.

(This story was originally published on Feb. 9, 2021)