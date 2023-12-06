HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana will start taking orders for their famous cookies beginning today, December 6.

All of the fan favorites are returning this season including Thin Mints and Peanut Butter Patties, as well as gluten free Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies, which can be purchased online. In-person orders will be delivered in February, and if you don’t know a girl scout, visit girlscouts-gssi.org or call 812-421-4970 and the organization will assist in connecting you with a girl scout to purchase cookies.

Also launching in February is the cookie booth locator, helping customers to get connected with local girl scout cookie sellers. When ordering cookies online, you can have them shipped directly to you in as little as seven days.

The Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana cookie program runs from December 6, 2023 until March 3, 2024.