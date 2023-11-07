HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- On Tuesday, November 7, Girls Inc. will use their red vans normally used to transport members to and from their campuses to provide free rides to polling locations.

Officials with the organization say that the opportunity has two outcomes, getting people to the polls, as well as teaching and encouraging girls about the voting process.

Not only is Girls Inc. offering complimentary rides to polling locations, they are also offering voters the opportunity to share with up to six young ladies and educate them on the voting process. “We don’t want people to tell the girls who they are voting for,” said CEO Tish Correa Osborne. “We want girls to learn about why they choose to vote, so the girls can think about those things in the future.”

Girls Incorporated is a national, nonprofit youth organization dedicated to inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold. Girls Incorporated of Owensboro-Daviess County has been in the community since 1969 as a provider of quality informal educational opportunities for girls between the ages of 6 and 18.

If residents would like an opportunity to ride with the girls of Girls Inc. call 270-684-7833 to be picked up or you may visit the Rolling Heights Campus at 2130-G East 19th St. or the Owensboro Christian Church Campus at 2818 New Hartford Road from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on November 7.