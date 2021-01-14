Glenmore Distillery gives $2,300 to Heritage Park High School for backpacks

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Heritage Park High School was awarded a grant from Glenmore Distillery to purchase backpacks for their students on Tuesday.

Joshua Scherrer, who teaches U.S. history, government and economics at Heritage Park High School, had applied for the grant to provide support and assistance for HPHS students as they transition from in-person to remote learning on the A-B Schedule.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 14, 2021)