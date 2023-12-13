EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – 46 years ago, a chartered DC-3 airplane carrying the University of Evansville men’s basketball team crashed upon takeoff. On Wednesday, a service was held at Memorial Plaza on UE’s campus to remember those lost.

Coach Bobby Watson, 14 players, 11 boosters and fans were killed along with the plane’s crew. The flight, Air Indiana 216, was taking off for Nashville from Dress Regional Airport in Evansville. The National Transportation Safety Board blamed the crash on the pilot’s failure to remove gust locks on the wing and rudder before takeoff, along with an overloaded baggage compartment.

The names of all 29 people who perished in the crash were read in Wednesday’s ceremony, with a moment of silence held in their memory.