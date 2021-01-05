Good Samaritan welcomes first baby of new year

Good Samaritan in Vincennes welcomed its first baby of 2021 on Monday. Banx Kyle Long was born at 9:39 a.m. in the Good Samaritan Obstetrics Unit. Banx weighed in at 8 pounds and 2 ounces, and was 22 inches long. His parents are Shelby Criss of Lyons, Indiana and Davon Long of Haubstadt, Indiana.

Banx will be welcomed home by siblings Brody, 4, and Colbie, 3. The couple was congratulated with a gift basket from the hospital and a special gift from the family of the first New Year’s baby of 2001 who wanted to pay it forward for what they received when their baby was born at Good Samaritan.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 5, 2021)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS