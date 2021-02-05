Good Shepherd students help fight hunger

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Students from Good Shepherd Catholic School in Evansville loaded donated food for the St. Vincent DePaul food pantry early Friday. Officials with Evansville Catholic Schools said the effort is part of their war on hunger project and is an annual service project for the church community.

Good Shepherd’s principal said giving back to the community plays a big part for the school.

“We do a lot of different projects, we’ve done Operation Christmas Child, we do the honor flight, chemobuddies, and then this war on hunger with the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, we have certain projects that we do every year and it’s just who we are,” said Kristen Girten.

Each grade at the school competed against each other to see who could donate the most food and money to the food pantry. The winning grade will receive a trophy, along with some bragging rights with the other grades.

